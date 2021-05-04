Wienerberger AG (WBRBY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.09 on May 20th

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Wienerberger stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HSBC began coverage on Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wienerberger presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.