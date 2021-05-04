KVH Industries (KVHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect KVH Industries to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. On average, analysts expect KVH Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Shares of KVH Industries stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,726. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $243.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $25,986.87. Also, CAO Jennifer Louise Baker sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $138,369.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,923 shares in the company, valued at $164,639.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,226 shares of company stock worth $3,180,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.