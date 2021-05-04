NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%.

Shares of NCSM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.21. 2,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,640. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

