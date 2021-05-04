Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $617.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $231.38 and a 1-year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

