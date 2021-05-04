JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 398,034 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

