JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,123 shares of company stock valued at $172,961,649. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $379.40 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $376.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.49 and a 200-day moving average of $346.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

