WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Announces Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

