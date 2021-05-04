Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 4.4% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 10.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 845 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 52,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 60.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.41 and its 200-day moving average is $277.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,739,851 shares of company stock worth $501,146,451 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

