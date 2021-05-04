Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in eBay by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 351,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,673 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in eBay by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in eBay by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 122,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

