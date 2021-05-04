TheStreet Upgrades Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.56.

ARCC opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.7% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 608,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 131.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

