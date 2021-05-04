Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 915 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LRE. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lancashire currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 908.63 ($11.87).

Shares of Lancashire stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 709 ($9.26). The company had a trading volume of 190,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 655.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 684.97. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 591.50 ($7.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

