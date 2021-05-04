GP Strategies (GPX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $123.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.32 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts expect GP Strategies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

