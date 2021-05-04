Horizon Global (HZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Shares of NYSE:HZN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. 81,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $212.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.03. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

