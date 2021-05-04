Issuer Direct (ISDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) will be releasing its Q1 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Issuer Direct to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. On average, analysts expect Issuer Direct to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

ISDR traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. 29,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $106.99 million, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.