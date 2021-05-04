KeyCorp Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $225.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UPS. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $212.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.34. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

