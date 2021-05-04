Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $148.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.70. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

