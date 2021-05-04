Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Gap Down to $630.13

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $630.13, but opened at $602.64. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $605.52, with a volume of 177 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.63.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

