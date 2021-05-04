Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLTZY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

TLTZY traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.47. 1,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.53. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

