Raymond James Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,750.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,395.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,201.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,928.06. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

