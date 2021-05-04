Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.50 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

HP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE HP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 291,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.