Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.50 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.
HP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.
NYSE HP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 291,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
