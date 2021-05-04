TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Gap Down to $22.47

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $21.60. TCR2 Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 3,691 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.13.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCRR)
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.
