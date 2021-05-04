TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Gap Down to $22.47

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $21.60. TCR2 Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 3,691 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). On average, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.