Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV stock opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.52 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.18.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.