Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of -577.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

