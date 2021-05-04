Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Up to $19.88

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.88, but opened at $20.70. Under Armour shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 9,660 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 39.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

