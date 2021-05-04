EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EverQuote traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 3671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other EverQuote news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $472,301.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,058,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,230 shares of company stock worth $4,130,528. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth $236,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in EverQuote by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.03 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

