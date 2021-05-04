Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $60.00 at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

BRO opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $53.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

