Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $14.98. Ocugen shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 374,941 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $2,788,320.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 665,607 shares of company stock worth $8,390,799. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

