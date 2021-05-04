Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 418,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,144,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.21.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $81.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

