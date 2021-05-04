The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 743.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $229,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 699,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $129,014,000 after buying an additional 22,981 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 12.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 71,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $185.51 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.51 and its 200 day moving average is $170.20. The firm has a market cap of $336.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.