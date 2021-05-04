Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. Tactile Systems Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $5.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,589. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

