SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Announces Earnings Results

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SEDG stock opened at $260.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.89.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.