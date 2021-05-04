Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Workday Call Options (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 17,542 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,353 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.04.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $7.12 on Tuesday, hitting $236.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $144.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

