HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of HSTM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,339. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $778.00 million, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

