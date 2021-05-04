MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.660-3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.40 million.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.54. 1,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.79. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.18.

In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

