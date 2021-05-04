AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,851,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 89,576 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.2% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $166,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $1,481,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

