Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 7.2% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 44.1% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.7% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 80.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $332.54 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $211.12 and a 12-month high of $342.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

