$222.64 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce sales of $222.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.15 million. DraftKings posted sales of $88.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 151.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.