Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.5% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.57. 28,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,712. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $105.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.