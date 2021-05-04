Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Issues Earnings Results

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SHLS traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. 18,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,619. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.46.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHLS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.