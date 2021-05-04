Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in April

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 702,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

MLFNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of MLFNF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,030. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

