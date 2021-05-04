Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $4.97 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 370,315.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,650,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645,664 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,135,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,771 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,501,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,318 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 141,754.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,372 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,980,000.

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.18. 56,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,199. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

