Baudax Bio (BXRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Baudax Bio to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.52. On average, analysts expect Baudax Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BXRX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 16,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,863,158. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Baudax Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

