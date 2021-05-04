Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 86,104 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,104 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $29,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 235.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.52. 36,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,316. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average is $116.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.