Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 135 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.71 and a 200 day moving average of $217.45. The stock has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

