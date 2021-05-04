CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWBR. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of CohBar stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.96. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in CohBar by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CohBar by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CohBar during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CohBar by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CohBar by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

