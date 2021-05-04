SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVMK. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 15,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $327,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $276,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in SVMK by 49.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,347. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SVMK has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

