International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in International Game Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in International Game Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. 24,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

