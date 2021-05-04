Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Achieves $14.41 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and $724,790.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00076249 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

