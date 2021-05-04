Conflux Network (CFX) Price Hits $0.89 on Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $734.14 million and approximately $24.08 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,959.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.64 or 0.06189362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.33 or 0.00561006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $996.01 or 0.01812264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00111822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.59 or 0.00723415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.62 or 0.00656148 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.73 or 0.00459855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 828,556,821 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

