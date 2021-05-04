Rivetz Price Hits $0.0251 on Top Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rivetz has a market cap of $658,446.31 and $1,763.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00079161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00019268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00067835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.55 or 0.00874376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,521.73 or 0.10046924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00101107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

